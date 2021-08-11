Seahawks reportedly release Aldon Smith four months after signing him

Aldon Smith's time with the Seattle Seahawks didn't last long. Smith was reportedly released by the team Wednesday, less than four months after he signed with Seattle, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Seahawks have yet to confirm the move, so it's unclear why Smith is being released. Days after signing with the team in April, Smith surrendered to authorities on battery charges. It's unclear whether the issue played into the Seahawks' decision. Smith did not appear at the team's offseason workouts, but was present for the start of training camp.

Smith was supposed to appear at an arraignment during the offseason, but it got postponed until Aug. 24.

Aldon Smith had comeback season with Cowboys

Smith was looking to further re-establish himself in the NFL after signing with the Seahawks. Smith spent four seasons out of the NFL due to suspensions and off-the-field conduct. Smith has been arrested on suspicious of DUI multiple times in his career. In 2015, he was also involved in a hit-and-run. Smith pleaded no contest to that charge in order for his DUI charge from the incident to be dropped. Smith was also accused of domestic violence in 2018.

Despite all that, Smith signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 NFL season. He recorded 48 tackles and five sacks in 16 games with the team before signing with the Seahawks in April.

Aldon Smith was released by the Seahawks four months after signing with the team. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

