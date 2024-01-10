Seahawks remove Pete Carroll as head coach in shocking move
No one saw this one coming.
The Seattle Seahawks have removed Pete Carroll as their head coach on Wednesday after over a decade with the team.
The Seahawks announced that Carroll would remain with the team as an advisor.
The 2023 Seahawks ended their season 9-8, barely missing the playoffs. They struggled behind their inconsistent starting quarterback Geno Smith.