Seahawks remove Pete Carroll as head coach in shocking move

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Pete Carroll looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich via Getty Images)

No one saw this one coming.

The Seattle Seahawks have removed Pete Carroll as their head coach on Wednesday after over a decade with the team.

The Seahawks announced that Carroll would remain with the team as an advisor.

Statement from Jody Allen - Chair, Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RNUZvF6Vgp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 10, 2024

The 2023 Seahawks ended their season 9-8, barely missing the playoffs. They struggled behind their inconsistent starting quarterback Geno Smith.