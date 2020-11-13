Seahawks-Rams in tough NFC West tops NFL's 10th week

It's pretty much impossible to argue that the NFC West isn't the league's best division, even with the fading 49ers plagued by injuries. Two of its powers face off Sunday when the first-place Seahawks visit the runner-up Rams.

These teams have been a bit schizophrenic in 2020. Seattle (6-2) can outscore most opponents, and needs to weekly because it has the worst pass defence in the league, giving up 362.1 yards per game. Three quarterbacks have thrown for more than 400 yards against Seattle this season.

“We just have to keep coming together and get this thing really cleaned up,” coach Pete Carroll says. "Unfortunately the continuity has not been a positive factor for us yet. Hopefully we can find a way to fit together and get our new guys in there and get them playing really well and error free, to their nature, and utilize their talents and all that, and we’ll see a turn.

"This is the halfway point and this is a marker. I would really like to see us turn it. You’ve seen us already adjust some in how we’re doing calls and stuff. We’re just trying to fit it together to maximize our guys."

While the Rams (5-3) have been solid on defence , with tackle Aaron Donald the NFL's most dominant player on that side of the ball, their offence has been inconsistent. They are 21st in the NFL with 24.1 points per game — only Chicago has a winning record and scores less often.

Regardless, this is a top-drawer matchup.

“We love these opportunities,” says Rams coach Sean McVay. "These are great competitive opportunities, but every single game is like this. Because you play them twice a year, we have some more familiarity with just some of their schemes, because they have had some continuity at the co-ordinator spots on offence and defence . And they’re still doing a lot of similar stuff, special teams-wise, even though there’s been some changes.

“It’s been great games and we’re looking forward to another one.”

The action began with Indianapolis moving into a tie with Tennessee atop the AFC South with a 34-17 victory Thursday night featuring a blocked punt for a touchdown. The Colts outscored the Titans 21-0 in the second half. Both teams are 6-3, with Indy currently holding the division tiebreaker thanks to the win.

Off this week are Dallas (2-7), Atlanta (3-6), Kansas City (8-1) and the New York Jets (0-9).

Buffalo (7-2) at Arizona (5-3)

A shootout in the Valley of the Sun is highly likely.

Arizona's top-ranked offence is averaging 422 total yards and has had at least 400 yards six times. It's defence has been filled with holes, though.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Buffalo’s Josh Allen are the only two quarterbacks who have thrown for at least 15 touchdowns and run for at least five touchdowns this season.

“Well, I mean, Arizona, they present their own problems,” Bills defensive co-ordinator Leslie Frazier says. “They’ve got a terrific young quarterback as well, and an offence that is ranked No. 1 in the league. So we’re gonna have our hands full with what they do on offence .”

Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) at Miami (5-3)

Another enticing Kid QB matchup: LA's Justin Herbert, who went sixth in the April draft, one spot after Miami's Tua Tagovailoa.

Herbert has thrown for 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions in three road starts and has multiple touchdown passes and more than 250 yards in his past five games. But the Chargers can't hold leads; their defeats are by a combined 24 points.

Tagovailoa has won both of his starts since replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick. Miami has won four in a row, and for the first time since 1977 has scored at least 21 points in the first half of four consecutive games. Miami also has now scored at least 21 points seven successive weeks, the team’s longest such streak since 2001-02.

Baltimore (6-2) at New England (3-5)

The Ravens, who have never won a regular-season game in Gillette Stadium, have won 10 straight road games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Baltimore is allowing a league-low 17.8 points per game, has forced a turnover in 21 consecutive games, and has reached 100 yards rushing in 31 straight outings the third-longest streak in NFL history.

Baltimore also has scored at least 20 points in an NFL-record 31 consecutive games.

New England eked out a victory on Monday night at the winless Jets to snap a four-game slide.

