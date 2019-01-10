Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to Attend Yankees Spring Training Again

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will attend Yankees spring training again this year, his MLB agent Mark Rodgers told reporter Jon Morosi on MLB Network Radio.

Wilson reported to spring training last year and appeared in his first competitive baseball game since 2011.

The 30-year-old Wilson played second base at NC State and then played two years of professional baseball in the Rockies organization. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. He hit .229 with a .708 OPS in 93 games in the low minors over two seasons. Last Feburary, he was traded from the Rangers to the Yankees for future considerations.

Wilson was selected to this year's Pro Bowl game after throwing for 3,448 yards and 35 touchdowns this season with a 110.9 passer rating. Seattle's season ended with a 24–22 loss to Dallas in the NFC Wild Card game. He was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft.

The Yankees open spring training when pitchers and catchers report to Tampa, Fl., on Feb. 13. Position players report Feb. 18. New York's first game will be Feb. 23 against Boston.