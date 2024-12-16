Seahawks QB Geno Smith leaves loss to Packers with knee injury

The Packers flew ahead to grab a 30-13 win over the Seahawks on Sunday night

Geno Smith left Sunday's game against the Packers with a knee injury. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith left Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury.

The injury took place in the third quarter as Green Bay held a 20-3 lead at Lumen Field. Smith leapt and threw the ball under pressure. Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper hit Smith in the lower leg while Smith was still in the air. Smith landed awkwardly and was in pain on the ground after the hit.

Geno Smith went down with what looks to be a lower leg injury after this play. He was able to walk off of the field with help from trainers. pic.twitter.com/0Hgv7YK4WK — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 16, 2024

He limped to the sideline and slammed his helmet in frustration when he got there.

Backup quarterback Sam Howell replaced Smith on the next Seahawks play.

Smith limped to the tunnel and was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury. The nature of his injury wasn't initially clear.

Geno Smith suffered a knee injury against the Packers and is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/yapvg14e9u — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 16, 2024

Howell struggled the rest of the way in Smith's place. He went just 5-of-14 for 24 yards and threw an interception in the 17-point loss. That dropped the Seahawks to 8-6 on the season, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West. The Rams won their first head-to-head matchup vs. the Seahawks and face them again on Jan. 5 in the regular-season finale.

Further specifics on Smith's injury are not yet known. If the Seahawks were to fall out of the NFC West lead without him, they could end up missing the playoffs altogether. The 9-5 Washington Commanders were in position for the No. 7 seed and final wild-card berth in the NFC following their win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.