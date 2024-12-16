Seahawks QB Geno Smith leaves game vs. Packers with knee injury

Geno Smith left Sunday's game against the Packers with a knee injury. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury.

The injury took place in the third quarter as Green Bay held a 20-3 lead. Smith leapt and threw the ball under pressure. Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper hit Smith in the lower leg while Smith was still in the air. Smith landed awkwardly and was in pain on the ground after the hit.

Geno Smith went down with what looks to be a lower leg injury after this play. He was able to walk off of the field with help from trainers. pic.twitter.com/0Hgv7YK4WK — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 16, 2024

He was able to limp to the sideline, but slammed his helmet in frustration when he got there.

Backup quarterback Sam Howell replaced Smith on third down on the next Seahawks play that didn't result in a first down. Howell remained Seattle's quarterback on the next Seahawks possession.

Smith, meanwhile, limped to the tunnel and was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury. The nature of his injury wasn't initially clear.

Geno Smith suffered a knee injury against the Packers and is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/yapvg14e9u — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 16, 2024

If significant, the injury could alter the NFC playoff race. The Seahawks entered Sunday's game at 8-5 with a half game lead over the 8-6 Los Angeles Rams for first place the NFC West.

If the Seahawks were to fall out of the NFC West lead, they could end up missing the playoffs altogether. The 9-5 Washington Commanders were in position for the No. 7 seed and final wild-card berth in the NFC following their win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.