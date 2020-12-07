Seahawks lay stunning egg in loss to Colt McCoy, Giants

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (21), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Larry Maurer)

Russell Wilson’s waning MVP campaign probably took its last breath on Sunday.

With a chance to maintain control of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks dropped a massive dud at home in a stunning 17-12 loss to the New York Giants.

Led by an aggressive defense and an offense helmed by backup quarterback Colt McCoy that did just enough, the Giants scored the first win of the season for the NFC East against a team with a winning record. And they did it on the road.

The Giants held the Seahawks out of the end zone until a Wilson touchdown pass to Chris Carson with 6:09 left in the fourth quarter cut New York’s lead to 17-12. It wasn’t enough.

Seattle had a chance to win the game after forcing a punt with 1:55 remaining. But there were no Wilson heroics in store as a late sack set Seattle up with a fourth-and-18 that it didn’t convert, allowing the Giants to take a knee to run out the clock.