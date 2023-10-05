Seahawks' Jamal Adams apologizes for outburst at doctor following concussion check

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams apologized for his sideline outburst directed at a doctor after he sustained a concussion in the "Monday Night Football" game against the New York Giants — actions he may even face some discipline for, per ESPN.

Playing in his first game of the season after missing nearly all of 2022 with a quadriceps injury, Adams suffered a concussion on the ninth play of the game when Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' knee collided with Adams' helmet. Adams needed assistance to get to the sideline, where he was evaluated for the injury.

ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters said Adams was "heated" after the independent neurotrauma doctor ruled he'd be removed from the game, and video footage showed Adams yelling at the doctor while Seahawks personnel held him back before he went back to the locker room.

Here’s Jamal Adams reacting to the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game: pic.twitter.com/ygzJ8dtWhH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

'Much respect to you'

Adams apologized for his actions in a statement on social media, admitting he was in the wrong and the doctor made the correct decision in keeping him out of the game.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way," Adams said. "Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn't myself in that moment. You're a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing players' health is essential. Much respect to you!"

Jamal Adams could face discipline

Despite his apology, Adams could be disciplined by the NFL for his actions, ESPN reported. It is unknown if Adams will be available for Seattle's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

