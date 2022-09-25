Seahawks-Falcons game suspended after drone spotted flying near Lumen Field

Two days, two drone delays in the Seattle area.

The Seattle Seahawks’ matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday was briefly suspended in the fourth quarter after a drone appeared near Lumen Field.

The game was only suspended for about eight minutes or so while security cleared the field before play resumed normally.

It’s unclear who was operating the drone, though it is an FAA violation in Seattle to fly a drone near an NFL or MLB stadium during a game, per Fox 8’s P.J. Ziegler.

The drone incident marks the second one in the area in two days. No. X Washington’s 40-22 win over Stanford was suspended briefly on Saturday, too, after a drone was spotted over Husky Stadium.

Drone delay 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mctm99Nj5N — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 25, 2022

Saturday’s drone, however, reportedly belonged to the University of Washington and “went rogue” when it went over the stadium.

If the drone on Sunday had proper authorization, it's likely nothing will come of the incident. If it belonged to someone without that who had other intentions, however, they could end up facing federal charges.

Two men were officially charged in Ohio earlier this month after they allegedly flew a drone over both Paycor Stadium and the Great American Ballpark during games in separate incidents earlier this year, according to WCPO.

The Falcons beat the Seahawks 27-23 on Sunday afternoon thanks to a late interception from Richie Grant in the fourth quarter to seal the win. It marked the first for the Falcons this season.