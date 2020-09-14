Seahawks may have unlocked full potential by giving Russell Wilson the keys

If there is a defining flaw of the Pete Carroll-era Seahawks, it’s that despite their immense talent, they often get in their own way. After finally amending their run-heavy scheme to allow Russell Wilson to operate at the height of his abilities, the Seahawks are done with a stubborn commitment to their ideals of the past and have now entered their second Super Bowl contention window, with Carroll, Wilson, and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner as the transitory pieces between both periods.

Wilson was magnificent in Sunday’s opener against the Atlanta Falcons, going 31-of-35 for 322 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions as the Seahawks rolled to a 38-25 victory. It’s not that Wilson’s hyper-efficiency is particularly novel, it’s that the Seahawks allowed him to drop back at will without automatically deferring to the run game on first and second downs.

Seattle, who ran the ball just 19 times on Sunday, distributed its plays conservatively last season with a 54/46 percent pass-run split, the fourth-most run heavy scheme in the NFL, according to Sharp Football Stats. For the Vikings, Titans, and 49ers, none of these teams had a quarterback in the same stratosphere as Wilson, so running the ball heavily was a necessity. In many ways, the Ravens’ exceptionally run-heavy scheme was an aberration, as they tailored their entire offense around Lamar Jackson’s generational ability as a dual-threat option — when teams prepared for the run, the unanimous MVP would attack downfield without hesitation. Simply, the Seahawks’ personnel didn’t warrant the conservative approach, especially with a quarterback at the height of his powers in Wilson.

When Wilson entered the NFL, there was a clear reason behind the Seahawks’ run-heavy scheme. Marshawn Lynch operated as the fulcrum of the offense while being able to withstand a gargantuan workload, with over 280 carries in each of Wilson’s first three seasons, culminating in a Super Bowl victory, and a Super Bowl loss — we all know what happened there.

Wilson was still efficient during his shared tenure with Lynch — he’s never had an interception percentage worse than 2.5 percent — but he also had to improvise constantly due to a replacement-level offensive line, often scrambling for his life. And though he’s always had an excellent deep ball, him and Patrick Mahomes firing downfield are two of the most frightening sights an opposing defensive coordinator can conjure these days.

Although Seattle tried in vain to find a Lynch facsimile, whiffing on its 2018 first-round selection of Rashaad Penny, it hasn’t been able to fully replicate what the legendary power back was able to do and out of necessity have built an offense around Wilson’s strength as a passer. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett can beat defensive backs downfield with excellent acceleration, although Metcalf can also bully smaller defensive backs with his physicality, and Wilson is more than happy to take advantage.

Chris Carson is coming off consecutive 1,100-yard seasons as a rusher and he’s no slouch, but even his usage is being changed on the fly. Carson was the recipient of Wilson’s first two passing touchdowns on Sunday and although a one-game sample may not be predictive, it appears the Seahawks are more willing to use Carson as a receiver coming out of the backfield, or using screens to get him in space as they did on his second touchdown. Carson, who had 37 receptions in 15 games during the 2019 season, finished with six catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday and it appears the Seahawks are going to get him out in space as often as possible.

Football by its nature is an impermanent sport, so even dynastic teams have to change their makeup. Seattle’s first championship window was characterized by Lynch and its legendary defense, particularly the “Legion of Boom” secondary which featured future Hall of Famers Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, while Kam Chancellor ought to get onto the ballot at the very least. Wagner, who entered the league in 2012 with Wilson, was a key part of this defense but he had yet to make his first of six Pro Bowls and wasn’t the consensus best inside linebacker in football, yet. Again, even the very best of teams must change.

