Seahawks' Doug Baldwin to miss a few weeks, report says

Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin will sit out a few weeks with a sore knee. “It’s a little bit of a problem," Pete Carroll said.

Seattle has been going through a makeover this season with a bulk of the change happening in the defense. Now, however, the Seahawks' offense could be shaken up with the latest report from The Athletic.

Veteran wide receiver Doug Baldwin will be out for the next couple of weeks with a sore knee, Michael-Shawn Dugar reported via Twitter on Tuesday.

"It's a little bit of a problem," head coach Pete Carroll said.

Baldwin, 29, missed his third consecutive practice as he has been battling knee pain for a while. This will put the WR out for the remainder of training camp and likely most of the preseason. He played all 16 games during the 2017 season and recorded 75 catches on 116 targets for 991 yards and eight touchdowns.

