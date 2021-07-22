Seagull Smacks Teen in the Face on Boardwalk Ride as She Jokes She 'Always Wanted to Catch' One

You've heard the expression "It hit me like a ton of bricks," but how about, "It hit me like a seagull to the face on a boardwalk thrill ride?"

That's exactly what happened to 13-year-old Kiley Holman, whose unexpected encounter with a seagull was caught on video and has since gone viral.

Kiley and her friend Georgia Reed were visiting Morey's Piers Adventure Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey from their home in Weatherly, Pennsylvania on July 6 when they decided to ride the SpringShot, according to WCAU.

Once they got on the ride — which catapults riders into the air at speeds of up to 75 mph —Kiley soon realized they weren't alone in the skies.

"When I got shot up, then I saw it," Kiley told WPVI of the seagull. "It was going the opposite way and then it came back and hit me right in the face."

In video of the moment, the seagull comes crashing down into Kiley's face just about 10 seconds into the girls' ride. After a glimpse of panic crosses her eyes, Kiley quickly grabs the seagull and it flies away, seemingly unharmed, and the ride continues.

"I didn't know if it was going to hurt me. The seagull just flew away," Kiley told NJ.com. "The only thing that happened to me was a little tiny cut, that was all."

Kiley said she tried to fill Georgia in on what was happening while they were still on the ride, but she couldn't hear her, and she eventually revealed what happened once it was over, WPVI reported.

Georgia's mom, Alena Reed, was also oblivious to the incident as she watched from the ground below.

"We did not know what happened until they got off," she told the outlet. "We did see feathers falling from the ride, but at first, I assumed they were tickets."

After Georgia's dad bought a copy of the video, he uploaded it to YouTube, where it has since gone viral.

"I always wanted to catch a seagull," Kylie told WCAU. "I guess that's my way of catching it."