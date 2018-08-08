Seagull says he's done competing as Overwatch pro

In large part due to health concerns, Seagull announced on Twitter that he is retiring as a professional Overwatch player and that he is returning to full-time streaming.

The Dallas Fuel confirmed later that Seagull had stepped down from the team.

If the decision caught his fans by surprise, Seagull, who was streaming Overwatch when the announcement went live, said his teammates have known he was leaving.

He loved competing, Seagull said, although he could no longer ignore the accompanying health toll. He had gained weight and developed sleep apnea from the stress it involved.

Having risen to prominence during the Overwatch beta, Seagull remains perhaps the most popular Overwatch streamer in the world, according to esports outlet Dexerto. Stepping down as a competitor will allow him to focus on his sizeable following on a full-time basis.

Seagull added that he wasn't sure whether he would take part in the Overwatch League All-Star Game, although that had more to do with possible prior commitments than to Tuesday's announced retirement from professional competition.

It was only 18 months ago that Seagull, then with the NRG Esports Overwatch team, decided he wanted to focus on his Twitch stream. He did stay with the organization as a fill-in player and streamer.

Seagull joined Team Envy's Overwatch League roster in September 2017.

"The versatility, at a high level of skill, that Seagull brought to the Dallas Fuel this season is a model that all up-and-coming Overwatch players can learn from," Dallas Fuel head coach Aaron Atkins said in a statement. "His aptitude for the game is one of the best ever seen in Overwatch and he was a key leader both in and out of game for Fuel."

Said Dallas Fuel CEO Mike Rufail: "We have nothing but love for Brandon. Seagull joined us at a time when Team Envy had the most dominant roster in North America in Overwatch and helped contribute throughout the ups and the downs of our first Overwatch League season as the Dallas Fuel. We support Brandon in his decision and he leaves us on good terms. We'll always be pleased that he chose to make his final act in professional Overwatch with the Dallas Fuel."

Story Continues

--Field Level Media