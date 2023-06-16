Seager Wheeler Golf Tourny Runs Next Weekend

The Seager Wheeler 2-Person golf tournament tees off at the Valley Regional Park at Rosthern on June 24th, but the entry deadline is Friday, June 16th. The weekend tournament starts off on Saturday with a “Best Ball” tournament play format and continues Sunday in the “Scramble” format. The tournament is open to members of the Valley Regional Park Golf Club and non-members. For those who have never played there, the course is an 18-hole, par 72 course nestled in the heart of the Regional Park located on Highway 11 just north of the intersection with Highway 312. The wide fairways include numerous natural and man-made water hazards.

For those not overly familiar with golf, and therefore its terminology, like this reporter, here's how the basic scramble format works. A scramble tournament is played in 2-4 person teams and each golfer on the team hits a drive. As a group they determine which drive was the best and the others on the team pick up their golf balls and move them to within one club-length of the original ball, but not closer to the hole or in a better lie than the original. Then the second strokes are played, and the process repeats until one ball is holed for a team score.

In a “Best Ball” format, teams of 2-4 golfers play each hole the way they would under normal stroke play conditions. Each golfer on the team plays their own ball until it’s in the cup. After all team members have completed the hole, the team chooses the best score recorded by a member of their team and that is entered on the scorecard as the team’s score.

When it comes to tournament play everyone has their personal favourite, but according to golfbit.com, each format has its strengths and weaknesses. Both formats allow for less skilled golfers to contribute to a team score, but with the Scramble format, each individual stroke is a chance for a less skilled golfer to contribute to the team score. In the Best Ball format, they need to do well on the entire hole. Scrambles may also encourage golfers to try more risky shots than they normally would, especially when one team member has already made a good shot. However, Best Ball is less complicated and a lot faster than a Scramble. In Best Ball, play proceeds as usual, then at the completion of the hole, scores are compared to determine which will become the team score.

The two-day tournament is a fundraiser for Seager Wheeler Farm, a National Historic Site 7 km east of Rosthern. The Farm was awarded National Historic status in 1996 and is operated by volunteers and summer students hired through the Canada Summer Jobs Program. The volunteers have worked hard to preserve the farm as a model of its 1920s appearance and restore the fruit orchard and gardens to what they would have been at that time. In addition to his well-known work in cereal grain varieties, Wheeler experimented with a broad range of fruits, including apples, plums, and cherries, along with raspberries, currants, and grapes. Wheeler also tested many varieties of vegetables, flowers, and trees, sharing his findings with experimental farms and the wider public. Wheeler's colourful flower garden was recreated on-site at the farm under the direction of the University of Saskatchewan using the recollections of his daughters Beth and Isobelle. Although the girls were quite young when their father's garden was in its prime, they remembered many of the perennials he favoured and this information was used by the volunteers who completed the English flower garden in 1995. Today the garden and beds around the visitor’s centre and around the 1920s era house the Wheeler family resided in, include dahlias, gladiolas, lily of the valley, roses, peonies, delphiniums, sweet William, babies’ breath, irises, and daisies. The wide verandah of the visitor centre is a pleasant place to stop and relax during a tour of the grounds.

Wheeler is largely recognized as one of the first people to make use of shelterbelts to help safeguard topsoil from wind erosion. He planted wheat in rows to further protect the soil and he seeded new crops directly into last year's stubble, with the overall effect being to conserve moisture and nutrients in the soil and to keep the soil "rooted'' in place. Wheeler believed that humans are stewards of the land and that it's therefore their responsibility to leave the land in better shape than it was before, and he was a master at bettering the ecology of his farm. The volunteers who believed his vision was worth preserving, readily share his knowledge and philosophy with those who visit the farm each year. As a horticulturist, he developed five new horticultural species: the Siberian Silver Leaf Willow, the Saskatchewan Crab Apple, the Prolific and Cherry-plum hybrids, and the Advance Sand Cherry. Larry Epp, Orchard Manager, explains to people touring the orchard, "He came up with the idea that northern fruit grows best on a bush, not on standard trees," and devoted his efforts to creating them.

Wheeler was always curious about how he could make something better, and that curiosity extended to other areas besides wheat and horticulture, to farming implements. While he is best known for his cereal grain developments, he was also an inventor of agricultural implements such as the plank drag which he devoted a chapter to in his book, Profitable Grain Growing.

The vision of the Board of Seager Wheeler Farm is to keep Wheeler’s philosophy of land use and the importance of community participation relevant to our time and to achieve this they use the activities of the farm, its partnerships with individuals through its unique u-pick opportunities (pick one for you and one for the Farm), the Rosthern Agricultural Society and companies like Crossmount Cidery to demonstrate his importance to prairie agriculture. Last year the Farm partnered with Crossmount Cidery, taking some of the farm’s ripest apples to be transformed into cider and they look forward to many more years of partnership. Also last year, the Farm used seeds obtained from a seed bank to plant plots of Wheeler-developed grains, Victory oats, and OAC barley, alongside the Marquis 10-B wheat which they had sourced in 2019. From that first harvest in 2020 of Wheeler’s signature crop, they were able to not only obtain enough seed for the next crop but also mill the rest into flour which they were then able to sell to the public. All these fundraising initiatives help to cover the expenses which are incurred in the normal operation and upkeep of the Farm because although it is a National Historic Site it is not owned by Parks Canada and therefore the financing of Seager Wheeler Farm is found through contributions from private and corporate donors, fundraising ventures, and admission charges for the various events held on-site. It goes without saying that the Farm is also able to apply for grants through the various levels of government including Parks Canada's National Historic Sites Cost-Sharing Program.

Parks Canada's National Historic Sites Cost-Sharing Program is a contribution program whereby up to 50% of eligible costs incurred during the conservation or restoration can be reimbursed if the proposal happens to be selected through the competitive process. For 2022-23, a total of up to $2 million was available to help ensure the protection of national historic sites, heritage lighthouses, and heritage railway stations. (https://nationtalk.ca/story/government-of-canada-launches-annual-call-for-proposals-to-conserve-heritage-places) With today’s inflation, $2 million doesn’t stretch far when you consider the number of sites in the whole of Canada. Additionally, what is not shared in the government news release of November 21, 2022, is that out of the program budget of up to $2 million are also paid “the salaries, goods, and services for administration of the program” according to a publication by the Parliamentary Information and Research Service titled Heritage Conservation: Canada’s National Historic Sites. (https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2014/bdp-lop/eb/2013-27-eng.pdf) So the money actually available for the cost-sharing program is $2 million less the costs of running the program.

Seager Wheeler Farm therefore appreciates the long-standing support of funding from all levels of government including the Town of Rosthern, Tourism Saskatchewan, Sask Culture, Tourism Saskatoon, and Operation Pollinator, a global initiative that helps restore pollinators in agricultural, golf course, and other landscapes. They also appreciate the many visitors who come to the farm every year and the many supporters who come to the various events they hold every year.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder