Seager triggers wild 8th as Rangers rally past Angels 10-5

  • Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe heads to first hitting an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe heads to first hitting an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • A member of the Los Angeles Angels staff walks off the field with first baseman Matt Duffy, who left th baseball game with an unknown injury following a collision with Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the eighth inning Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    A member of the Los Angeles Angels staff walks off the field with first baseman Matt Duffy, who left th baseball game with an unknown injury following a collision with Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the eighth inning Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches a solo home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches a solo home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers stands on the mound, waiting to turn the ball over to manager Joe Maddon during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers stands on the mound, waiting to turn the ball over to manager Joe Maddon during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers' Kole Calhoun follows through on a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Texas Rangers' Kole Calhoun follows through on a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers' Corey Seager watches hissolo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Texas Rangers' Corey Seager watches hissolo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is hit on the groin by the ball he fouled off, on a pitch thrown by Texas Rangers reliever Brett Martin during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
SCHUYLER DIXON
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager triggered a seven-run eighth inning with a bloop double long after a first-inning homer in Reid Detmers' first start since throwing a no-hitter, and the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the the Los Angeles Angels 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 4-3 with a leadoff homer in the seventh before a wild eighth that started with Seager and Adolis García both beating the shift.

Seager's blooper down the left-field line eluded a sprinting Anthony Rendon, and García's infield single brought Seager home from third when second baseman Luis Rengifo ran down the grounder but made an ill-advised throw to first.

The fielding adventures were just getting started for the Angels after first baseman Matt Duffy had to leave after Rengifo's throw ended up hitting him in the face as he collided with García.

Nathaniel Lowe's single with the bases loaded put the Rangers up 5-4 before Sam Huff's bloop two-run double to right, his third hit. Then leadoff hitter Eli White, who struck out his first four times, circled the bases when left fielder Brandon Marsh let a sharp single slip by his glove and roll to the wall. Three runs scored for a 10-4 lead.

Ryan Tepera (1-1) didn't get an out while allowing five runs — all earned despite the fielding adventures behind him. He had been replaced by César Valdez, called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, before White's sprint around the bases.

Kole Calhoun chased Detmers with a tying two-run homer in the fourth after Seager went the opposite way to left with two outs in the first against the 22-year-old left-hander, who was the youngest to throw a no-hitter in 16 years in a 12-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Trout's homer was his 10th this season and 42nd against the Rangers, one behind Reggie Jackson for the most by an opponent since the franchise moved to Texas 50 years ago.

Taylor Ward homered leading off the third before Anthony Rendon put the Angels up 3-1 with a two-run shot with one out off Texas starter Taylor Hearn.

Shohei Ohtani had a painful night when he fouled a ball off his groin area before a second strikeout that left him at 0 for 4. He singled in the ninth before being replaced by a pinch-hitter.

Dennis Santana (1-1) struck out two in a scoreless eighth before the Texas rally.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: INF David Fletcher (hip surgery) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for the addition of RHP César Valdez from Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels needed bullpen depth with Jaime Barría unavailable for a few days after pitching 4 1/3 innings in the opener. RHP Andrew Wantz was sent down.

Rangers: C Mitch Garver (right forearm strain) will be limited to designated hitter for a while when he returns from a rehab assignment, manager Chris Woodward said. Garver could return to the club for the start of a four-game series at Houston on Thursday. He has been out since May 8.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ohtani (3-2, 2.78 ERA) is set for the series finale. Ohtani is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA since the two-way star allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 10-5 loss at the Rangers on April 14. It was his second consecutive loss to open the season after losing just twice in 23 starts last year.

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (1-2, 4.06) gave up a season-high five runs in a 7-1 loss to Boston in his most recent start after allowing a total of four earned runs in his previous three starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

