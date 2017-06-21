Seager hits 3 of Dodgers' 5 HRs in 12-0 win over Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager watches his third home run of the night, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Corey Seager hit three homers in a game for the second time in his young career and the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep five times in a 12-0 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Cody Bellinger also had a two-run homer to help the Dodgers win their fifth straight. Bellinger leads the National League with 22 homers in 52 games, including two long balls against the Mets on Monday. The Dodgers have hit nine home runs the past two nights and 27 home runs in their last 10 games.

Seager has 12 home runs on the season. He hit a two-run homer in the first, a solo shot in the fourth and a three-run homer in the fifth. He flied out just shy of the warning track with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Seager also hit three home runs on June 3, 2016, against Atlanta. Mookie Betts, Juan Gonzalez and Boog Powell are the only other players in major league history with a pair of three-homer games before their 24th birthday.

Seager also doubled, giving him four extra-base hits in one game for the first time in his career. He's the youngest player with four extra-base hits in a game since Miguel Cabrera on April 29, 2005, with Florida against Philadelphia.

Yasmani Grandal added a solo home run for Los Angeles in the fifth, his seventh of the season.

Brandon McCarthy (6-3) pitched four-hit ball through six innings for Los Angeles. He walked one, struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.87. Brock Stewart got his first career save with three hitless innings in his first outing of the season.

Robert Gsellman (5-5) gave up four homers and eight runs over 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: INF Wilmer Flores was out of the lineup, but not for medical reasons. Said manager Terry Collins: ''You can kind of see he's dragging a little bit. So we're going to let him get off his feet for a while.'' Flores has been starting regularly this month, but after hitting .412 in June's first nine games, he's hit only .071 in its last eight games. ... Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) had two singles and an RBI while playing seven innings at shortstop for Class A St. Lucie.

Dodgers: Have used the disabled list 26 times this season, but for the first time year did not offer a medical update Tuesday. They still have six on the DL, but none close to returning.

UP NEXT

Mets: Rookie RHP Tyler Pill (0-2) is scheduled to make his third career start. A Los Angeles area native, he allowed five runs (three earned) and eight hits in five innings against Pittsburgh in his previous start.

Dodgers: Struggling LHP Rich Hill (3-3) will attempt to get his season back on track Wednesday. A frustrated Hill gave up seven runs, eight hits and two walks in four innings during his last start against the Indians. He has failed to pitch more than five innings in any of his previous eight starts.

---

