Seager gets walk-off double in Dodgers' 5-4 win over Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez, right, pours sports drink over Corey Seager after his walk-off double against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Dodgers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Corey Seager has been playing baseball of some sort since 1997, and Saturday night marked a surprising first for the Dodgers star.

When Seager's ball eluded left fielder Scooter Gennett in the bottom of the ninth inning for a run-scoring double, it gave Los Angeles a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds - and a new accomplishment for Seager.

A walk-off hit.

''No high school, no summer ball, no minor leagues, no nothing,'' Seager said.

It was Seager's second double and it made a loser of reliever Drew Storen (1-2), who allowed one-out singles to Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner to set the stage for Seager in the ninth.

Kenley Jansen (4-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.

The Dodgers built a 4-1 lead but it came undone when manager Dave Roberts replaced starter Alex Wood with two on and two outs in the sixth with reliever Josh Fields.

Devin Mesoraco greeted Fields with the three-run homer to tie it. It was his fifth home run of the season.

The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the first against starter Asher Wojciechowski.

A single by Chase Utley and double by Seager scored one. After Seager scored on a sacrifice fly by Adrian Gonzalez, rookie Cody Bellinger hit his team-high 13th home run.

''After that first inning, I just tried to settle down, go as deep as I could, and give this team a shot,'' Wojciechowski said.

Cincinnati got one back in the third against Wood, making his first start since coming off the disabled list. Gennett doubled and scored on Jose Peraza's single.

That snapped a 27-inning scoreless streak by Wood.

''I felt good,'' Wood said. ''I felt my stuff was pretty good.''

The Dodgers went up 4-1 in the fifth after Puig doubled and was sacrificed to third by Wood. Utley doubled to score Puig.

Wood went 5 2/3 innings in his first start since May 26 and was charged with three runs and five hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

And then watched a little personal history as Seager delivered his first game-ending hit.

''I'm betting it won't be his last,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Adam Duvall missed his second consecutive start with an illness. He did pinch hit. Manager Bryan Price said he expects him back either in the series finale Sunday or Monday in San Diego. ... RHP Homer Bailey (elbow surgery) threw five scoreless innings in his first rehab start at Double-A Pensacola on Friday, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five. Price said he would likely need at least two more rehab starts.

Dodgers: OF Joc Pederson (concussion, neck) hit his second home run in as many rehab games at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Pederson was batting only .200 with two home runs in 35 games with the Dodgers. ''I appreciate that he wants to be here, but we want to make sure that he can come help us when he does get here,'' Roberts said. ... When the Dodgers activated Wood, they optioned RHP Brandon Morrow back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Morrow has not allowed a run in five appearances.

PERFECT JANSEN

Jansen is not only 4-0 and 10 of 10 in save opportunities, he has struck out 42 without walking a single batter. Said Roberts: ''For me, the best closer in the game. He's automatic right now. He has a lot of confidence.''

COZART STREAK

When Wood hit Zack Cozart with a pitch in the sixth, it extended his on-base streak to 32 consecutive games. It's the longest in the majors this season.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman (4-2) will look to continue his recent turnaround Sunday. In his last three starts, he has allowed only four earned runs in 21 innings (1.71 ERA). In his only appearance against the Dodgers last August, he did not allow a run in five innings.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-6) will start in the series finale for Los Angeles. Ryu temporarily lost his place in the rotation, and likely did not cement his return in his last start, taking the loss after allowing four runs and seven hits in seven innings against the Nationals.

---

