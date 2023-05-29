Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc's (NASDAQ:STX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.70 per share on 5th of July. The dividend yield will be 4.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Seagate Technology Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 98%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.1% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Seagate Technology Holdings hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Seagate Technology Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Seagate Technology Holdings (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Seagate Technology Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

