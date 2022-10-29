Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will pay a dividend of $0.70 on the 5th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Seagate Technology Holdings' stock price has reduced by 36% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Seagate Technology Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Seagate Technology Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Seagate Technology Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Seagate Technology Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Seagate Technology Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Seagate Technology Holdings might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Seagate Technology Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Seagate Technology Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

