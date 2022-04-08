SEAFORTH RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

·1 min read

Prize claim subject to OLG's Insider Win process

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Loan Kang Yee of Seaforth is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $1 million with LOTTO MAX (MAXMILLIONS) on June 18, 2021.

As Loan Kang's daughter is an employee of an authorized OLG retailer, this claim falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimant on May 8, 2022, pending no additional claims prior to that date.

It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Mac's on Victoria Street in Goderich.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres.

