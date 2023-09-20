A new seafood restaurant is opening today at Mill One in Mooresville

The pond-to-plate seafood and raw bar restaurant Savannah Oyster Co. is set to open Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Mill One in Mooresville. Serving fresh, farm-raised and wild-caught seafood responsibly sourced from along the East Coast, the menu will be updated based on seasonality.

Opening day will kick off with a menu from chef Eric Litaker that touts shared plates including oysters Rockefeller, lobster crabcakes and a seafood tower stacked with crab Louie, shrimp remoulade, pickled shrimp, king crab canoe, poached lobster, half-shell oysters and half-shell clams served with assorted house-made sauces.

For the main course, guests can go the classic Southern route with dishes like shrimp and grits and North Carolina catfish, or take things a little farther up the coast and order up some grilled Maine lobster tail with saffron risotto, roasted mushrooms, lardon, peas and lobster jus. Land options are also available and include dishes like pork tenderloin and house-cut ribeye.

With space for up to 90 guests indoors, a signature raw bar and a weather-permitting 1,800-square-foot patio that overlooks Liberty Park, guests will have a variety of ways to take in the “70s in Savannah” coastal vibe.

“The space has an unapologetic energy — for some a little noisy, for others completely infectious. An evening out should be driven by the entire experience, with world-class hospitality, a culinary approach to cocktails and a savory menu that promotes humble ingredients with a sophisticated touch,” owner Jason Tutton, who heads Southern Fork Restaurant Group, told CharlotteFive when he shared the news of the restaurant’s opening earlier this year.

Savannah Oyster Co. will be open for dinner Monday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m., with the raw bar opening one hour earlier at 4 p.m. Sunday brunch will also be served from 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Savannah Oyster Co. is opening at Mill One at 201 Church St., Suite 100, in Mooresville.

Menu

Cuisine: Seafood, Southern

Instagram: Savannah Oyster Co.