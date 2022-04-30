Seafaring – an exhibition of the violence, danger and beauty of British waters

Survivors from a Torpedoed Ship by Richard Eurich (1942) - Tate

From Gerald Manley Hopkins’s poem ‘Wreck of the Deutschland’ (written 1875–6) to Wilkie Collins’s novel Armadale (1884–6), we’ve long thought of the 19th-century sea as beset with dramatic shipwrecks both real and fictional. But as Seafaring, a new exhibition at Hastings Contemporary, attests, the 20th and 21st centuries were little more becalmed.

In this thrilling show of more than 50 works, the traditional is seamlessly intertwined with the contemporary, culminating in a centrepiece show-within-a-show of three magnificent shipwreck paintings by the British painter Cecily Brown.

When it comes to the spectre of splintering wood and drowning sailors, the best-known painting has long been Théodore Géricault’s terrifying Raft of the Medusa (1818–19), a visceral study of tangled bodies and broken remains with a journalistic attention to detail. While Géricault’s painting remains in the Louvre, here at Hastings there’s a preparatory plaster model, Moribond (same dates), depicting a contorted figure close to death.

This sits next to Eugéne Delacroix’s pencil sketch for Christ on the Sea of Galilee (c1853), and alongside an earlier work by JMW Turner, The Loss of an East Indiaman (c1818). The intensity of the human suffering in these works is a reminder of the strength of the ocean – which, on a bright spring day, looks beguilingly inviting from this beachside gallery.

That tension is a constant in Brown’s semi-abstract shipwreck works, painted between 2015 and 2017. At first, the similarity between the bright, densely-layered application of oils on her large canvases and the meticulous precision of the older works in the show is difficult to discern. But as you stare, limbs, heads and even boats emerge in Brown’s near-kaleidoscopic colours – before vanishing again as soon as you blink, as if covered by the crest of a wave.

Brown, who recently painted a mural for the re-opening of the Courtauld Gallery, is as good at depicting the chaos of wrecked human forms as she is the natural or man-made. Oinops (2015), named after Homer’s wine-dark sea, is as tangible and fleshy as Géricault’s plaster model of a dying body, but her raucous oranges, pinks and reds create an ever more unsettling effect.

Oinops (2015) by Cecily Brown - Hastings Contemporary

The upper part of the show is a seabound riot of 20th-century figures such as Eric Ravilious, Edward Bawden and Elisabeth Frink. There are constant gestures, too, to contemporary resonance. Maggie Hambling’s 2016 (2016) – a birds-eye view of a small dinghy being covered by waves – is a none-too-subtly pointed nod to the boats at the heart of the migrant crisis.

On the adjacent wall is Norman Wilkinson’s The Sole Survivor (c1940s): a solitary man with an incongruously jaunty blue cap stands on a raft of wreckage, and prepares to step off. The juxtaposition of both works with Richard Eurich’s wartime Survivors from a Torpedoed Ship (1942), just one room away, is a reminder – if a slightly obvious one – of the fact that while the identity of the sea’s casualties may change across the centuries, the danger the water poses does not.

Elsewhere, whether it’s depicting ocean-liners or submarines, Seafaring is pleasingly, even bracingly, eclectic. But as I left, I remained more fixated by Brown’s near-hypnotising, quicksilver paintings than by the more naturalistic pictures in the show. We might, very much, like to be beside the seaside. But the best artists not only capture its beauty, but conjure in brushstrokes its mercurial, destructive power.

Until September 25. Tickets: (0)1424 728377; hastingscontemporary.org