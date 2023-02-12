Seaburn Stack's bosses confident despite closures

Bosses behind a leisure complex made from containers say they are confident of its future, despite the loss of a number of businesses in recent months.

Stack Seaburn, which opened in Sunderland in 2020, is due to expand across the UK including Durham, Bishop Auckland and Lincoln.

However, a number of businesses have moved out of the original complex, leaving units vacant.

However, Stack bosses have said the concept remains "successful".

It said more than 700,000 people visited the complex, based on the seafront, last year.

The BBC understands at least four of six businesses in main units on the exterior of the complex have left, with some claiming the set-up of the site was "no longer financially viable" amid the cost of living crisis.

Businesses, including a cake shop and café, a dog grooming salon, games room and a street food stall, have shut.

One business, Posh Street Food, published a statement on its website claiming the rising costs of utilities, ingredients and packaging was having a "huge effect" on independent businesses.

The Seaburn venue, which is home to a number of street food stalls inside, is made up of containers surrounded by a plaza and centre stage.

Last year, Stack announced plans to open permanent sites on Durham's Silver Street later this year, and Bishop Auckland's Newgate Street in 2024.

It also announced plans to open a pop-up venue in Middlesbrough.

'Very exciting time'

However, despite the recent closures bosses said it was proving to be an "extremely successful formula", adding they had received a "large number of inquiries" for their other sites.

A spokesperson said: "This is a very exciting time for the Stack brand as we look to expand across the North East and beyond."

It said some businesses had been affected by the cost of living and economic climate, but it had supported tenants and not increased rents.

A spokesperson said: "As both landlords and operators we do everything possible to support our tenants which includes us investing heavily in marketing, events and live entertainment to drive footfall."

"The vacant units at the front will give us the opportunity to expand YOLO Coffee and Kitchen and represents further investment from Stack into the scheme.

"We are also talking with our current traders to explore opportunities for expansion and relocation to assist with their current business aspirations."

It added that could leave it with one unit to lease left.

