Sea to Sky transit negotiations resume after three-week standstill

WHISTLER, BC, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - On the heels of Friday's rally in the heart of Whistler Village, Unifor Local 114 and B.C. Transit's third-party contractors will resume contract negotiations this week.

"Transit workers are eager to get back to serving passengers in the Sea to Sky corridor, but it's up to B.C. Transit to present a fair offer for our members," said Chris McDonald, Assistant to the Unifor National President. "The region's skyrocketing housing costs and record inflation have raised the stakes for workers. Our next contract must reflect that."

Sea to Sky transit workers walked off the job on January 29, 2022 after two years of negotiations failed to produce a satisfactory offer from the employer, says Unifor.

On February 18, transit workers and a large turnout of supporters participated in a rally and a march through Whistler Village.

"Friday's rally is a sign of things to come in Whistler Village if B.C. Transit doesn't take negotiations seriously," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Mayors, the province, and the employer need to recognize that it's not business as usual at Whistler Blackcomb without affordable, reliable public transit."

