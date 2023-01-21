Is Sea (NYSE:SE) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Sea's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2022 Sea had debt of US$4.23b, up from US$3.50b in one year. But it also has US$7.30b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$3.07b net cash.

A Look At Sea's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sea had liabilities of US$7.05b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.27b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$7.30b in cash and US$2.39b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.64b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Sea has a humongous market capitalization of US$37.0b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Sea also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sea's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Sea reported revenue of US$12b, which is a gain of 47%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Sea?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Sea lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$2.5b of cash and made a loss of US$2.7b. But the saving grace is the US$3.07b on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Sea's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sea that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

