Four iconic sea forts are up for sale, but you’ll need a boat or helicopter to reach them

Welcome to Spitbank Fort, this sea fort is one of three up for sale. (Strutt & Parker)

If you’ve ever dreamed of living a more secluded life, the opportunity to purchase one of four iconic sea forts might be of interest to you.

Only accessible by boat or helicopter, you’re not at risk of junk mail through the letterbox in one of these unique properties.

The catch? If you want to buy a refurbished one, you’ll need a spare £4m in the bank, or to be on very good terms with a mortgage advisor.

Spitbank Fort is listed for sale for £4m and No Man’s Fort can be yours for £4.2m. Both are located in the Solent, near Portsmouth

Those happy to do a lot of renovation work may be interested in the third sea fort in the Solent, which is a bargain in comparison: Horse Sand Fort, is available for just £750k.

Those considering taking on the rather daunting refurbishment of Horse Sands Fort might be comforted to know that both the other sea forts were refurbished in 2012, proving it can be done to a high standard.

The Solent forts can be reached in just 20 minutes by helicopter from London or by 35 minute transfer from Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

The listings of the two more expensive properties highlight how easy it would be to turn a sea fort into anything from off-shore casinos to ultra-private residences.

They’ve each already had £4m spent on them to get them up to a luxurious level, so the two unique properties are ready to move into.

One fort that hasn’t been given the TLC it desperately needs, though, is Horse Sand Fort, which is reflected in the £750,000 price tag.

Horse Sand Fort is the same size as No Man’s Fort (99,000 sq. ft over four floors) with 100 “living chambers” and the same rich history as the other two sea forts.

The last time this fort was purchased it was in what was described as an “abandoned state” but has since been lovingly and painstakingly restored so it’s now a stable structure.

Although sea forts aren’t available to buy that regularly, there are others on the market.

Just recently, a 165-year-old abandoned fort with the unusual address of Number One, The Thames, has gone up for sale for £1.5m.

Based half a mile off the Isle of Grain, Kent, where the Thames and the Medway rivers meet, Grain Tower Battery was snapped up for £500,000 in 2015.

