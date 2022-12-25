Lingering snow means poor travel continues in parts of Atlantic Canada

Digital Writers
·1 min read
Lingering snow means poor travel continues in parts of Atlantic Canada

After a blockbuster winter storm that rampaged across North America finally loosened its grip on Atlantic Canada, cold air blowing in behind it will give rise to sea-effect snow across the Maritimes and Newfoundland just in time for Christmas, possibly giving some areas a white Christmas after all.

Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Resources:

ATLSNOW
ATLSNOW

DON’T MISS: The ‘magic number’ that makes for a white Christmas across Canada

Colder air swinging in behind the departing storm will will lead to bands of sea-effect snow developing across the Maritimes and Newfoundland Saturday overnight, expected to last through Sunday evening for some areas.

Snow squall watches are in effect for parts of Nova Scotia.

The greatest opportunity for sea-effect snow in the Maritimes will spread across the Fundy Shores and portions of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. These bands will stretch into western Newfoundland through the evening hours on Christmas.

WATCH: Hundreds of thousands without power as blizzard hammers Ontario and Quebec

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail courtesy of Frank Bailey, taken in Bridgewater, N.S.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Atlantic Canada.

Latest Stories

  • Is toxic red tide subsiding in Florida? What the forecast shows for the holiday weekend

    A cool Gulf breeze grazed the waves and sand as it came ashore the Manatee Public Beach this week, and it was free of the stinging scent of red tide.

  • The latest developments on the major winter storm moving across much of Canada

    A major winter storm is hitting Ontario and Quebec, causing flight cancellations, power outages and road closures. Bad weather is also expected in many other parts of the country. Here are the latest developments (all times Eastern): --- 6:40 a.m. Police in Niagara Region are asking people to stay home amid hazardous road conditions as a result of the ongoing storm. The Niagara Regional Police Service tweeted Saturday morning that officers are not able to respond to all calls because of the weat

  • Atlantic storm adds to Christmas travel woes, as ferry, plane trips cancelled

    HALIFAX — The weather system that hammered Central Canada on Friday also brought Christmas travel woes to the East Coast, as holiday plans were delayed by flight and ferry cancellations. Environment Canada forecasted rain and powerful gusts through to Christmas Eve in the Maritimes, and it said the storm would carry on into Newfoundland and Labrador until Saturday night. Forecaster Ian Hubbard said the gusts predicted were noteworthy, with expectations they would reach velocities of 90 kilometre

  • Potential for whiteouts, blowing snow as winter storm eases in Quebec

    After Friday evening’s flash freeze, high winds and snow will make for tough travel across Quebec Saturday.

  • Walker Kessler with a dunk vs the Washington Wizards

    Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz) with a dunk vs the Washington Wizards, 12/22/2022

  • Port aux Basques area under storm surge warning

    The Port aux Basques area of Newfoundland could face yet another severe weather event with dangerous implications on Saturday. On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued a storm surge warning for the community and surrounding area on the island's southwest coast. The region is still rebuilding and cleaning up after post-tropical storm Fiona ripped through the area in late September, demolishing 100 homes in its wake. In mid-November, another rainstorm brought additional flooding, further compl

  • Tom Brady says he’s like National Lampoon’s Clark Griswold with Christmas decorations

    The NFL star will be spending Christmas on the football field following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen

  • Reese Witherspoon Looks Just Like Her Mom in New Family Photos on Instagram

    If you think Reese Witherspoon looks identical to her daughter, Ava, just wait until you see these photos of her mom and brother. Last month, the Morning Show star posted an Instagram slideshow with photos from her family’s Thanksgiving dinner. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) The slideshow featured Witherspoon posing with different members of her family, including her mother, Betty; her brother, John; her son, Tennessee; and her nieces, Draper a

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history. The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kicko

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Expanded NHL season puts Gary Bettman in fans' firing line

    News that the NHL is considering expanding its regular season from 82 to 84 games has fans frustrated with the league's commissioner Gary Bettman.

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco