Sea creatures shimmer in sunlight against ‘stunning’ Glacier Bay backdrop. See photos

A pod of sea creatures stunned onlookers on a cruise through Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, photos show.

The scene was so stunning it took their breath away, the National Park Service said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.

It happened on the last cruise ship tour of the season on Oct. 26, officials said.

“Once-in-a-lifetime wildlife sighting!” officials said in the post. “With the stunning scenery of Johns Hopkins Inlet as the backdrop, onlookers watched as a pod of killer whales rounded Jaw Point alongside their ship.”

Photos show the pod of orcas swimming against the dramatic backdrop of the bay’s snow-capped mountain peaks. Water spouts from their blowholes and glistens in the sunlight.

“Spouts of the whales were alight in the midday sun, and magnificent scenery filled everyone with awe,” officials said.

They asked viewers to share wildlife moments that took their breath away, and some shared their own majestic photos from the park in the comments. Multiple photos show bears walking along the rocky shoreline.

