SE Louisiana wins 86-63 against Incarnate Word

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr. scored 22 points as Southeastern Louisiana beat Incarnate Word 86-63 on Saturday night.

Hines shot 8 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Lions (12-8, 6-3 Southland Conference). Jeremy Elyzee added 15 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had three steals. Kam Burton went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points. The Lions extended their winning streak to six games.

Jalin Anderson finished with 27 points and three steals for the Cardinals (9-11, 2-7). Davion Bailey added 13 points for Incarnate Word. Jayden Williams also put up six points. The loss was the Cardinals' sixth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press