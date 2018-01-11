SE Louisiana off to best Southland start, beats Lamar 63-58

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) -- Marlain Veal scored 15 points and converted a key 3-point play to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 63-58 victory over Lamar on Wednesday night to remain undefeated atop the Southland Conference standings.

The Lions (10-7, 4-0) are off to their best conference start since joining the league in the 1997-98 season. Lamar (10-8, 2-3) has lost three straight.

Veal scored four points, Jabbar Singleton hit a 3-pointer and Moses Greenwood added four points during a 11-0 run to give the Lions a 57-54 lead with 3:50 left. Colton Weisbrod shot 2 of 4 from the line to pull Lamar to 57-56. Veal's 3-point play, and Greenwood's jumper and free throw capped the scoring.

Singleton finished with 14 points and Greenwood had 11 for the Lions.

Josh Nzeakor led Lamar with 15 points. Nick Garth added 13 points and Weisbrod chipped in 12.