SE Louisiana holds off Abilene Christian 72-70

ABILENE, Texas (AP) -- Jordan Capps scored 16 points to help Southeastern Louisiana stay undefeated in the Southland Conference with a 72-70 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.

The Lions (9-7, 3-0) survived a late challenge after they appeared to be in good shape when Jabbar Singleton's 3-pointer made it 66-59 with 1:12 to go. Abilene Christian's Jaylen Franklin scored on the Wildcats' next four possessions to close the gap to three with 23 seconds left.

Capps made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 22 seconds left to build the lead back to 71-67. Tevin Foster answered with a 3-pointer five seconds later and Abilene Christian was within 71-70.

The Wildcats (10-7, 2-2) got an opportunity to go ahead after Marlain Veal missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 13 seconds left, but Isaiah Tripp missed a 3-point attempt and Moses Greenwood closed it out for SE Louisiana with 1 of 2 at the foul line.

Singleton had 14 points, Joshua Filmore scored 13 and Veal 11 for the Lions.

Franklin had 14 of his 18 in the second half and Jaren Lewis added 13 points for the Wildcats.