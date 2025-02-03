SE Louisiana faces Lamar in conference showdown

Lamar Cardinals (13-9, 8-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-9, 7-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Andrew Holifield and Lamar take on Sam Hines Jr. and SE Louisiana in Southland play.

The Lions are 5-2 in home games. SE Louisiana has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 8-3 against Southland opponents. Lamar is seventh in the Southland scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

SE Louisiana's average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 71.8 points per game, 3.4 more than the 68.4 SE Louisiana gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lions. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinals. Ja'Sean Jackson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

