SDVO Solutions Acquires NASA SEWP V Contract

SDVO Solutions, LLC
FREDERICK, Md., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SDVO Solutions, a Veterans Affairs-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) small business, is pleased to announce that it completed the acquisition and novation of a Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract with NASA in the SDVO, Veteran Owned and Small Business categories.

All federal agencies can use the SEWP V government-wide acquisition contract (GWAC) to acquire innovative, state-of-the-art IT and computer technologies, high-end scientific and engineering processing capabilities, network equipment and peripherals. Agencies can find an exact fit for their needs by choosing the right hardware and software solutions supported by an SDVO Solutions team of integration experts.

"SDVO Solutions has a lengthy history of providing strategy and acquisition services to the U.S. government, especially with large, complex, enterprise-level solutions," said SDVO Solutions CEO Bob Bianchi. "Through the SEWP contract, SDVO Solutions will be better able to provide access to innovative and critical IT solutions, including cloud, artificial intelligence and enterprise solutions that meet the U.S. public sector's national and global mission requirements."

"We are excited about the opportunity to leverage the SEWP V GWAC to help more customers optimize their software investments and acquire IT fast," said SDVO Solutions Principal Brendan Burke.

About the SEWP V Contract:

  • Prime contractor: SDVO Solutions, LLC

  • Contract Number: NNG15SD32B

  • Expires: April 30, 2025

Learn more: https://www.sdvosolutions.com/nasa-sewp-v

Press contact:
Brendan Burke
SDVO Solutions, LLC
brendan@sdvosolutions.com
609.638.6265

About SDVO Solutions, LLC:
As a Value Added Reseller engaged in the strategy and acquisition of enterprise IT solutions, SDVO Solutions mobilize the right people, skills and technologies to help organizations improve their performance, harden their cybersecurity posture and optimize their IT investments. Learn more at www.sdvosolutions.com.

