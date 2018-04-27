SDSU's Goedert must wait beyond first round

(STATS) - Many Philadelphia Eagles fans would be quick to say Carson Wentz is a perfect 10.

The national championship-winning quarterback from North Dakota State is the only FCS player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in the last 10 years. That distinction was solidified Thursday night when South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert, who was considered a candidate for the first round, was not selected.

Most draft analysts do not believe Goedert will last beyond the second round, which will be held Friday night along with the third of seven rounds at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Wentz went No. 2 overall to the Eagles in 2016. Prior to his selection, the last FCS players taken in the first round were Tennessee State cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Arizona Cardinals, 16th) and Delaware quarterback Joe Flacco (Baltimore Ravens, 18th) in 2008.

The 6-foot-4½, 260-pound Goedert made the STATS FCS All-America first team in each of his final two seasons, helping South Dakota State advance to the FCS quarterfinals in 2016 and the semifinals last year - the two deepest runs in program history. He caught 198 passes for 2,988 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career.

South Carolina's Hayden Hurst was the only tight end selected in the first round, going to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 25.