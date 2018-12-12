SDSU extends Stiegelemeier through 2023

(STATS) - South Dakota State and coach John Stiegelmeier have agreed to a five-year contract extension that will keep him on the sidelines through the 2023 season, the university announced Wednesday.

Stiegelmeier, a 1979 SDSU graduate and the winningest coach in school history, has a 158-99 career record, including 10-2 this season, heading into an FCS semifinal for the second consecutive year. The Jackrabbits have posted a winning record in 18 of his 22 seasons and qualified for the playoffs in seven straight seasons and eight times overall under Stiegelmeier.

"John has done an incredible job in building the Jackrabbit football program into one of the best in the Football Championship Subdivision year in and year out," athletic director Justin Sell said. "The program has been a model of consistency not only in winning on the field, but in areas like academics, character and community service. That culture is unique and something I know our fan base is proud of."

Contract terms weren't released. The Argus-Leader reported Stiegelmeier is making $255,000 this season.