SDP chief Chee Soon Juan to contest in Bukit Batok SMC for upcoming GE

SINGAPORE — Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) secretary-general Chee Soon Juan confirmed during a party walkabout on Sunday (20 June) that he is contesting in Bukit Batok single-member constituency (SMC) for the upcoming general election.

The long-time opposition politician was with party members and volunteers at the walkabout at Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre, wearing T-shirts with the words “Chee Soon Juan for Bukit Batok”.

“Confirm, double confirm,” the 57-year-old told Today, when asked if he is going to contest in Bukit Batok SMC.

It will be the second time that Chee is contesting in the constituency. In 2016, a by-election was called for the ward after the resignation of incumbent David Ong. Chee faced the People’s Action Party’s Murali Pillai but lost after garnering about 39 per cent of the votes.

Chee begin his political career in 1992 when he represented SDP to contest in a by-election for the Marine Parade group representation constituency (GRC).

While he rose up among party ranks to become secretary-general in 1993, he was barred from contesting in general election from 2002 to 2012 owing to being declared bankrupt after failing to pay damages for defamation suits by former prime ministers Goh Chok Tong and Lee Kuan Yew.

After he was formally discharged from bankruptcy in 2012, Chee took part in the 2015 general elections, contesting with an SDP team at Holland-Bukit Timah GRC against a PAP team led by Vivian Balakrishnan. SDP lost the contest, garnering 33.4 per cent of the votes.

