SCYNEXIS Named to Fast Company’s 2022 Top 50 List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

Scynexis

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the top 50 World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.



“We are thrilled to be named by Fast Company to this year’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “The regulatory approval and launch of our revolutionary antifungal treatment for vaginal yeast infections was a tremendous accomplishment for us, and we are honored to receive this prestigious recognition.”

The Fast Company magazine’s annual list of the country’s leading visionary companies provides a snapshot of significant advances and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of oral ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Story continues

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (646) 970-4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Communications

Tel: (646) 970-4688

ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com



