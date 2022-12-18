Scurryfunge and wabbit? Susie Dent’s 12 Words of Christmas

The last word: Susie Dent on the set of Countdown, which she co-presents - Rachel Joseph/ Channel 4

abligurition: any excessive financial outlay on food and drink, or, as Nathan Bailey put it in An Universal Etymological English Dictionary in 1721, “a prodigal spending in Belly-Cheer”.

cacoethes [ka-ko-ee-theez]: the irresistible desire to do something unwise. Few words beginning with “cac” or “kak” in English promise anything positive, for kakos, their root, is Greek for “bad”. A “cacophony” is a discordant din, while a “kakistocracy” is a government run by the worst of citizens. “Cacoethes” is no exception. Borrowed directly from the Greek kakoēthes, “an ill habit or itch”, the term perfectly describes the compulsion to behave in a way you know will ultimately do you no good whatsoever: to smoke, for example, or to eat another mince pie, or to make a knee-jerk response when taking a breath would have been far more sensible. If it’s tricky to pronounce, English has come up with an easier term for doing something you already know is a mistake: pregret.

cherubimical: happy-drunk. One of the many expressions in the 18th-century Drinker’s Dictionary, “cherubimical” describes the drinker who becomes so happy and affectionate that they go around hugging everyone.

gwenders: a Cornish term meaning a disagreeable tingling sensation in the extremities, caused by cold. For anyone whom the Spanish would call friolero (extremely susceptible to the cold), there is nothing wonderful about the “gwenders” at all.

joblijock: any kind of domestic disturbance. Small children jumping up and down on the bed at 4am on Christmas Day or builders drilling at dawn are the “joblijocks” of modern life. This centuries-old Yorkshire dialect term was once reserved for cockerels who crowed insistently at sunrise.

jolly: bright; lively; joyous. No one quite knows the origin of “jolly”. Traditionally, the word is thought to be a sibling of “Yule”, a legacy of the Vikings for whom jol was a pagan festival at the winter solstice, forerunner of Christian Christmas.

quafftide: gin o’clock, sun over the yardarm... Most of us plump for whatever prompt we need to reach for a drink at the end of the day. In the 1500s, the single-word announcement that it was time for a restorative drink was “quafftide”, in which “quaff” nicely imitates the sound of a long, deep draught.

scurryfunge: to hastily and frenziedly tidy a house just before guests arrive. Few words can be more useful at Christmas than this one, borrowed from US dialect, which captures in a single term the mad throwing of things into cupboards and under furniture in an attempt to achieve some semblance of order before your family or friends descend.

symbel-gal: distracted by food or drink. Symbel-gal is an Anglo-Saxon term that translates literally as “feast-lustful”, and is the adjective you need for someone who is so eyes-down intent on imbibing or scoffing that they have no time for anything or anyone else.

wabbit: exhausted, played out, knackered, feeble – all of these physical and mental states are encompassed in the Scots word “wabbit”, first recorded in the late 19th century. It might sound as though it stepped straight out of Looney Tunes, but it seems to be a riff on another Scots term, “oobit”, meaning “withered” or “faded”. “Wabbit” is a gentler articulation of another Scots term, “depooperit”.

Yule-hole: defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as “the hole in the waist-belt to which the buckle is adjusted, to allow for repletion after the feasting at Christmas”.

zwodder: languorous laziness. The final entry in Joseph Wright’s 1898 English Dialect Dictionary is the perfect expression of slumberous contentment. “Zwodder” is defined as “a drowsy, stupid state of body or mind”. Born for its sound, its roots may lie in the dialect word swadder, “to grow weary with drinking”.

Extracted from Susie Dent’s An Emotional Dictionary (John Murray, £16.99) and Word Perfect (John Murray, £10.99)