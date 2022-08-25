Sculptor Capital Management Issues Statement Regarding Books and Records Request

·2 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) (“Sculptor”) today issued the following statement in response to Dan Och’s filing in Delaware Chancery Court under Section 220 of the Delaware General Corporate Law.

Mr. Och’s filing is misleading and full of falsehoods that present a grossly distorted view of Board governance at the Company. We look forward to setting the record straight through the legal process.

Sculptor is proud of its commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance and the ethical culture in which our world class team operates. Together, we have brought the Company, its balance sheet, and its standing with our clients back from the activities that resulted in the government sanctions leveled against Och-Ziff and Mr. Och personally.

To achieve these goals, the Company felt it needed to separate from Mr. Och in all respects and enact significant governance reforms in response to practices that existed while Mr. Och was in control. While this occurred many years ago, the acrimonious separation from Mr. Och resulted in a grudge against the Company and its leadership that he continues to harbor.

We have not and will not let Mr. Och’s actions distract us from our mission of delivering results for our clients and shareholders.

About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital’s distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company’s capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, convertible and derivative arbitrage and structured credit. As of August 1, 2022, Sculptor Capital had approximately $36.6 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.sculptor.com.

