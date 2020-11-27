The Sculpting Leggings That Have Thousands of Shoppers Hooked Are 40% Off for One Day Only
Plastic can be a beautiful thing — just take a peek at Girlfriend Collective's game-changing activewear and you’ll see what we mean.
The Internet-favorite brand makes beautiful clothes out of recycled plastic bottles. Yes, really! And while all of its pieces — from sports bras to one-and-done unitards — stand out in a saturated activewear landscape, there’s one category in particular you shouldn’t sleep on: Girlfriend Collective’s game-changing leggings, all of which are on super sale during the brand’s one-day-only leggings flash sale for Black Friday.
Girlfriend Collective’s leggings section is one of the best, if you ask us. There aren’t too many styles that you start to feel overwhelmed, but just enough that you’ll have no problem finding your perfect pair. If practical pockets are what you’re after, the High-Rise Pocket Leggings, currently going for $47 (marked down from $78), are sure to be your calling card. They’re designed with double side pockets that are big enough to hold a smartphone, keys, and more, so you can shop, jog, walk, or bike hands-free.
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Compressive Leggings, $40.80 (orig. $68); girlfriend.com
Sculpting leggings are always a winner, so it should come as no surprise that Girlfriend Collective’s pair is its most popular style. The High Rise Compressive Leggings have earned thousands of five-star reviews, with plenty of customers crowning them “the best leggings out there.” They’re made from 25 recycled water bottles, feature a high-rise cut, and though they don’t have pockets, they’re squat-proof, which is arguably just as important.
Girlfriend Collective’s regular Black Friday sale (30 percent off everything) is already great, but this one-day leggings flash sale, which includes 50 percent off mid-rise styles and 40 percent off all others, is really too good to miss. If you’ve never tried its leggings — or want to stock up on a fresh pair — now’s the perfect time. You have 24 hours to scoop them up, but probably less, given Girlfriend Collective’s high sell-out rate.
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compressive Mid-Rise Leggings, $34 (orig. $68); girlfriend.com
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Pocket Leggings, $47 (orig. $78); girlfriend.com
Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Luxe Leggings, $46.80 (orig. $78); girlfriend.com