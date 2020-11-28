The Sculpting Jeans Oprah Once Called Her Favorite Are on Super Sale
Jeans, jeans, jeans — everybody! That’s the tune that we’re singing as we peruse Black Friday sales. Why? Because they’re chock-full of the best denim deals we’ve seen all year.
There are skinny jeans! There are flares! There are vintage-inspired jeans! There are cropped jeans! There are sculpting jeans! This year’s best Black Friday 2020 denim sales run the gamut, and with so many celeb-loved brands included, you’ll have no problem finding your perfect pair for way less than retail.
NYDJ, the brand behind the jeans Oprah once said made her “look and feel one size smaller,” is currently 40 percent off sitewide with the code YAY at checkout. We think you’ll really like all of the available styles, but specific ones that stand out to us include these tried-and-true straight-leg jeans and this classic bootcut that’ll pair well with heels, sneakers, and boots.
DL1961 is another favorite, and right now, you can find its game-changing sculpting jeans on major sale at Nordstrom, Amazon, and DL1961’s own site. I personally love the Meghan Markle-approved label and plan on picking up a pair while it’s up to 50 percent off (the most affordable I've ever seen!).
Levi’s, the original Hollywood-loved denim brand, has so many of its best-sellers on sale right now, too, like the iconic 501s and these Wedgie High Waist pants, as does Kelly Ripa-approved Jen 7 by 7 For All Mankind. Plus, there are excellent sitewide sales at Frame, 7 For All Mankind, and the size-inclusive label Warp + Weft that are just too good to pass up.
For all the best Black Friday denim sales on the internet, keep scrolling.
Best Black Friday 2020 Denim Deals
NYDJ
There’s only one thing you really need to know about NYDJ jeans: Oprah loves them. That’s reason enough to pick up a pair or two. It’s made with signature Lift Tuck Technology that you have to try to believe. Pro tip: Order one size smaller than your usual for the ultimate slimming effect.
NYDJ Marilyn Straight Jeans, $66 (Originally $109)
NYDJ Wide Leg Pull On Jeans, $59 (Originally $99)
NYDJ Wide Leg Trouser, $71 (Originally $119)
NYDJ Women's Alina Skinny Jeans, $33 (Originally $109)
NYDJ Sheri Slim Jeans, $65 (Originally $109)
NYDJ Barbara Bootcut Jeans, $71 (Originally $119)
Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind
Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind is the more affordable sister label to 7 For All Mankind. Ripa is a fan (a major plus!), and the styles the brand offers are the perfect mix of trend-forward yet comfortable — just what we need in a great pair of jeans.
Jen7 by 7 for All Mankind Slim Bootcut Jeans, $69 (Originally $99)
Jen7 by 7 for All Mankind Crop Wide Leg Jeans, $59 (Originally $99)
Jen7 by 7 for All Mankind Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $69 (Originally $99)
Jen7 by 7 for All Mankind Sateen Ankle Skinny Jeans, $70 (Originally $99)
Jen7 by 7 for All Mankind High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $69 (Originally $99)
Levi’s
If you’re craving classic denim, Levi’s has you covered. You can score major savings (up to 40 percent!!) at Nordstrom and Amazon, but as is often the case with Levi’s, we expect popular styles to sell out in a flash.
Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans, $59 (Originally $98)
Levi’s 501 Ripped High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans, $64 (Originally $98)
Levi’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, $30 (Originally $60)
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans, $59 (Originally $98)
Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $59 (Originally $98)
Levi's Mile High Ripped High Waist Super Skinny Jeans, $59 (Originally $98)
DL1961
Celebs like Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and Gigi Hadid love DL1961’s sculpting jeans. In addition to offering an incredibly flattering fit, all of DL1961’s denim is oh-so-comfy, as most styles are made with a sustainable, move-with-you stretch fabric.
DL1961 Margaux Instasculpt Skinny Fit Ankle Jean, $99 (Originally $178)
DL1961 Mara Ankle High Rise Straight Jeans, $151 (Originally $189)
DL1961 Florence Instasculpt Mid Rise Skinny Fit Jean, $99 (Originally $178)
DL1961Farrow High Waist Skinny Jeans, $104 (Originally $199)
DL1961Danny Instasculpt Supermodel Skinny Jeans, $125 (Originally $179)
DL1961 Bridget Cropped High Rise Bootcut Jeans, $159 (Originally $199)
7 For All Mankind
7 For All Mankind has been a Hollywood favorite for years. It’s perhaps the first name you think of when recalling early aughts denim, and it’s been making a steady comeback on the street-style scene. Sleek silhouettes, modern washes, and damn good fits are guaranteed with 7 For All Mankind jeans. (Oh, and they have a $79 jean flash sale happening right now!)
7 For All Mankind Josefina With Crystal Squiggle Back Packet, $113 (Originally $188)
7 For All Mankind Tailorless Dojo, $79 (Originally $149)
7 For All Mankind ‘A’ Pocket, $101 (Originally $168)
7 For All Mankind B(Air) Bootcut, $79 (Originally $169)
7 For All Mankind Josefina Jean, $101 (Originally $168)
Warp + Weft
Warp + Weft makes size-inclusive sustainable denim that rings in at under $100. Kendall Jenner wore one of the brand’s jumpsuits back in March, and since then, styles haven’t stayed in stock for long. And with that extra 40 percent Black Friday promotion happening right now, low stock alerts are already popping up.
Warp + Weft Vintage High-Rise Straight, $49 (Originally $98)
Warp + Weft Wide Leg Tusk, $49 (Originally $98)
Warp + Weft Straight Leg Jumpsuit, $54 (Originally $108) T
Warp+ Weft MXP High-Rise Jeans, $44 (Originally $88)
Warp + Weft Vintage High-Rise Straight, $49 (Originally $98)
Frame
If you’ve seen a celeb in a really good denim situation, chances are said denim was probably from Frame. Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Karlie Kloss are just a few of the A-listers who’ve stepped out in the brand’s denim, and while Frame doesn’t come cheap, it’s going for much less than usual right now thanks to this sitewide Black Friday sale.
Frame Le Garcon, $171 (Originally $228)
Frame Ali High Rise Cigarette Slit Rivet, $119 (Originally $225)
Frame Le Pixie Beau, $116 (Originally $220)
Frame Le Low Skinny, $103 (Originally $195)
Frame Le Garcon Crop Raw Edge Cuff, $119 (Originally $225)