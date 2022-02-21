Scugog Township declares state of emergency due to significant winter weather

A township in southern Ontario says it has declared a state of emergency due to significant winter weather conditions.

The Township of Scugog says in a tweet that the "significant weather event" has resulted in snow accumulations over the past few days, wind speeds reaching 110 km/h causing snow drifts, icy conditions and road closures.

It says recreation activities and a Family Day public skate event have been cancelled due to the state of emergency.

The township, located about an hour northeast of Toronto in Durham region, is advising residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of southern Ontario, including Durham region, noting that freezing rain and rain is expected to begin Monday night and persist into Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the weather agency says extreme cold warnings are in effect for parts of northern Ontario, including Fort Severn, Timmins and Kenora, as wind chill values near -40 C to -50 C are expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press