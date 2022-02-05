Scuba diver dies near Ladysmith, B.C.

B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to the dock at Ladysmith following a scuba diving incident. (BC Ambulance Service / Stock - image credit)

One person has died after a scuba diving incident near Ladysmith, B.C., on Friday.

Ladysmith Fire Chief Chris Geiger said they were called shortly after 1 p.m. to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services to remove a patient on a vessel that was coming into the government dock following an incident while scuba diving that took place about 45 minutes outside of Ladysmith.

"Unfortunately, the patient was deceased when the vessel made it to the dock," Geiger said.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said one paramedic unit and an air ambulance helicopter responded.