SC's Beamer focused on field, not on Georgia's No. 1 rank

  • Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    1/5

    Samford Georgia Football

    Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) eludes Samford linebacker Brayden DeVault-Smith (22) as he looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    2/5

    Samford Georgia Football

    Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) eludes Samford linebacker Brayden DeVault-Smith (22) as he looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    3/5

    Samford Georgia Football

    Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • South Carolina coach Shane Beamer goes out to talk to his team during a time out against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    4/5

    South Carolina Arkansas Football

    South Carolina coach Shane Beamer goes out to talk to his team during a time out against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) tries to throw the ball away from the end zone as he is pressured by Arkansas defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. The play resulted in a safety against South Carolina. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    5/5

    South Carolina Arkansas Football

    South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) tries to throw the ball away from the end zone as he is pressured by Arkansas defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. The play resulted in a safety against South Carolina. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) eludes Samford linebacker Brayden DeVault-Smith (22) as he looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer goes out to talk to his team during a time out against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) tries to throw the ball away from the end zone as he is pressured by Arkansas defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. The play resulted in a safety against South Carolina. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
PETE IACOBELLI
·3 min read

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was adamant about his team’s approach — and enormous challenge — during Georgia week.

He emphatically told his staff on Sunday that he didn’t want to hear about “shocking the world” or how the Gamecocks only had to better the top-ranked Bulldogs just one Saturday and not all 12.

“As soon as I walk out of the staff meeting, I have text messages on my phone from family members essentially telling me the same thing,” said Beamer, son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer.

The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) aren’t nervous or fearful about the big, bad Bulldogs (2-0), who open SEC play Saturday.

“I don’t have to rally them to make them believe,” Beamer continued. “They believe. They have confidence, they should. We are a really good SEC football team. We have really good SEC football players.”

South Carolina has struggled to show that early this season. It was mauled by Arkansas’ potent run game, giving up 295 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Georgia’s offense is led by national championship quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has thrown for 668 yards and three touchdowns this season. The running game hasn’t gotten lathered up yet, with 259 yards total through two games. That’s OK with Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, who leans on his players’ skillsets.

“Right now, the strength of this team is probably its depth upfront, experience at quarterback. And a distribution of the ball across the entire offense to make you defend 53 yards,” Smart said. “The evolution is based on what players you have.”

PRAISE FOR MUSCHAMP

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was South Carolina’s coach from 2016 to 2020. He returned to Georgia as a defensive analyst before the 2021 season but took over special teams.

“He is a tremendous asset to our defensive staff,” Smart said. “He is a tremendous asset to our special teams staff. It is like having a second head coach.”

Muschamp was 17-22 in his five years at South Carolina.

Gamecocks tailback Marshawn Lloyd said Muschamp was the reason he joined the team and has nothing but good feelings toward his former coach.

SMART’S INFLUENCE

Beamer spent two years as a Georgia assistant for Smart and credits his former boss as a large influence on how he runs the Gamecocks program.

“Kirby Smart made me a better football coach. That was a really, really beneficial two years to be with him,” Beamer said.

WINNING WITH DEFENSE

Georgia returned to the top of the AP Top 25 this week and also moved back to the No. 1 spot in scoring defense.

Georgia, which led the nation last season while allowing 10.2 points per game in winning its first national championship since 1980, has allowed only 1.5 points per game this season. That includes a 49-3 rout of then-No. 11 Oregon and last week’s 33-0 victory over Samford.

Asked about his confidence in the rebuilt defense, Smart said, “You’re as good as your last outing, and that’s all I know right now.”

SOUTH CAROLINA INJURIES

The Gamecocks have lost defensive starters linebacker Mohamed Kaba and defensive end Jordan Strachan to knee injuries they suffered in the loss at Arkansas last week.

Beamer said there were three other defenders also questionable to face Georgia: defensive backs Cam Smith and David Spaulding and defensive tackle Alex Huntley.

TURN UP THE NOISE

When Georgia played at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic kept the crowd small. Players are expecting a much louder environment on Saturday.

“Throughout practice, we practice that kind of thing,” linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “We have noise control and they blast it throughout the week.”

___

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to