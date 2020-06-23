Scrutinizing the Coronavirus Impact: Eco-Friendly Furniture Sales Prospects Dip as Consumers Focus on Essential Commodities

Eco-friendly furniture manufacturers are likely to incline towards tech innovations to expand their product portfolios in an effort to edge out the competition once the pandemic is brought under control.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / The eco-friendly furniture market is anticipated to rise at a healthy 6% CAGR through the end of the projection period in 2030. The coronavirus pandemic is having a substantial impact on the global economy and has resulted in the temporary closure of businesses around the world, impacting international trade and furniture supply chains. These factors are projected to adversely affect the eco-friendly furniture market in the near term, until restrictions on trade and logistics are removed.

The Fact.MR report states that, a shift in consumer behavior towards using disposable income on essential commodities will also reduce eco-friendly furniture sales. Poor prospects of the housing sector in the short term will also hinder the market. The pandemic, coupled with the lingering effects of the U.S. - China trade war will hold back the eco-friendly furniture industry in the months to come. On the other hand, the growing popularity of green building and construction activities will help in market recovery once the restrictions are relaxed.

"Growing varieties of furniture designs and specifications for myriad applications including outdoors, drawing room, bedroom, and dining, is propelling sales of eco-friendly furniture through online distribution channels. Further, investments in online delivery services, discounts, doorstep delivery, and flexible payment options will propel market growth once the outbreak is bought under control," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Eco-Friendly Furniture Market - Important Takeaways

Residential applications will hold prominence in terms of revenue in the eco-friendly furniture market, driven by consumer awareness about sustainable furniture production.

Commercial applications of eco-friendly furniture are gaining traction owing to sustainability initiatives by businesses, and design innovations to optimize comfort and productivity in office spaces.

Offline distribution channels account for nearly 70% of all eco-friendly furniture sales, owing to the large number of home furnishing stores. However, shopping convenience factors will drive sales from online distribution channels.

Propelled by strong environment consciousness among consumers, North America will remain a dominant regional market. However, Asia Pacific is rapidly gaining ground, owing to high demand from the regional hospitality and tourism sectors.

Eco-Friendly Furniture Market - Driving Factors

The use of sustainable materials for furniture production applications will aid in environment conservation efforts to support market growth.

A number of initiatives in the public and private sector involving eco-friendly housing is set to generate remunerative growth opportunities.

Rising number of consumers from the gen-z and millennial demographics and associated consumer preferences bolster market growth.

Concerns over garbage from conventional furniture support the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

Eco-Friendly Furniture Market - Leading Constraints

Product offering options are substantially lesser in comparison to conventional furniture, hindering market opportunities.

In many cases, eco-friendly furniture is more expensive than conventional alternatives, hampering sales.

Anticipated Market Impact from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in restrictions on imports and export operations, including the furniture sector. The outbreak has severely impacted furniture manufacturing. Further, the sudden dip in tourism activity will have a major economic impact, reducing demand for new furniture products. The high level of competitiveness in the market and the growth of online distribution channels will be driven by the outbreak.

Product innovation will remain key to sustain market operations through the crisis period. Players are investing in new products to bolster their portfolios, and attracting a massive millennial consumer demographic with tailored marketing and offers to partially mitigate losses arising during the pandemic.

Explore the global eco-friendly furniture market with 174 figures, 74 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/4730/eco-friendly-furniture-market

Competition Landscape

Leading producers in the global eco-friendly furniture market are Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co. Ltd., Vermont Woods Studios, Moso International B.V., Cisco Bros Corp., Jinagxi Feiyu Bamboo Industry Group Co. Ltd., Manchester Woodcraft, La-Z-Boy Inc., Greenington, Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Lee Industries Inc.

Leading manufacturers are adopting innovative manufacturing tech and expanding their product lines to meet changing consumer preferences. For instance, Duroflex has released a new eco-friendly mattress range under the brand Natural Living. Yardbird has also revealed a new furnishing range produced from repurposed materials.

The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights on eco-friendly furniture market. The market is scrutinized according to application (residential and commercial), and distribution channel (offline and online) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

