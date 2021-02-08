This ‘Scrumptiously Soft and Buttery’ Fleece Bathrobe Is Just $26 and Comes in 22 Colors

Amazon

Swaddle yourself in a super-soft and cuddly warm embrace — in the form of what thousands of Amazon shoppers call the "best robe ever," that is. Reviewers say they like to wear the $26 Heartnice Fleece Plush Bathrobe whenever they can: in the morning, at night, after a shower, and any time in between. And shoppers who call it "scrumptiously soft and buttery" love it so much, they're buying it in multiple colors and even gifting it to their partners.

This popular bathrobe is made with a plush velour knit material that shoppers can't stop raving about. It's no wonder it has more than 6,000 five-star ratings and is one of Amazon's top-15 best selling women's robes. Ideal for lounging around on extra cold days, the polar fleece robe has a chunky thickness that shoppers swear provides additional warmth without making them too hot when the temperatures rise. That's what makes it the "perfect hide and snuggle robe" during a pandemic and beyond.

Amazon

Buy It! Heartnice Fleece Plush Bathrobe, $25.99–$36.99; amazon.com

It has a luxurious velvet-like texture that "looks more expensive" than it actually is and even beats out silk and satin robes by far, according to reviewers. "Don't tell my husband, but he got me an expensive silk bathrobe...I love this way more," one Amazon shopper writes.

Because the robe is available in more than 20 different colors and styles, you really have the freedom to customize your look without compromising on quality. Choose from the traditional wrap style, a hooded option, or even a zip-up design that practically feels like you're wearing a blanket with sleeves.

A reviewer who bought this for their wife writes that she loves it when it's cold because "she's all snuggly [and] warm with her hood up." Another pounced to buy this robe for themself, calling it "my best gift to myself this year."

In addition to the feeling it gives of being wrapped in a cocoon of warmth, reviewers also love the robe's oversized fit that can be adjusted and cinched at the waist with a wraparound belt. Plus, it has two deep pockets, making it the whole package. Whether you're shopping for your partner or treating yourself, Heartnice's velvety-soft $26 bathrobe is about to become your new favorite cozy staple.

