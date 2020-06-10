Scrubs reunion movie could happen, according to star Zach Braff

From Digital Spy

Scrubs star Zach Braff has said he'd be up for a reunion of the popular sitcom, but this time he'd like to do a movie.

Speaking on podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends, which he hosts with his Scrubs co-star Donald Faison, Braff revealed he'd like to do something similar to what Psych did, which released two movies once the series ended.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We talk about that [a reunion], because I point to Psych, who's now made two successful films. It would be fun," Braff said. "I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that."

Braff went on to say that Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence would have to be onboard, as would Disney, which now owns NBC, the network Scrubs originally aired on.

Photo credit: NBC Universal

"We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it," Braff added. "I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen."

Last month, Sarah Chalke, who played Elliot Reid, told Digital Spy she would "absolutely be up for it" should a reunion happen.

"I mean, we had such a great time," Sarah continued. "Most of my 20s was on that show. It was one of those magical situations where everything kind of came together.

"It's so rare where you love the part, and the show, and the people, and we had a blast making it."

Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Since Braff has started re-watching Scrubs episodes with Faison, he's admitted some of the show's jokes haven't aged well.

"Some of it is way too un-PC, I'm sure, for now," Braff said in May.

"We often cringe and go okay, you definitely couldn't do that joke today. Sometimes even at the time things would get censored because the creators were trying to push things as far as they could on network television."

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like