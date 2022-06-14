Scribe-X is Revolutionizing Patient Care with Groundbreaking Medical Scribe Services

Scribe-X
·4 min read

Portland, OR, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask any doctor what the most important part of their profession is, and they will likely all answer taking care of patients. But when you ask those same doctors how they spend their time, you will get a much different answer. That’s because physicians spend an extraordinary amount of time documenting patient visits in the electronic health record (EHR). The exact amount of time spent on these tasks differs based on the specialty, but studies show documentation eats up between one-quarter and two-thirds of a physician’s work time.

These documentation demands never go away. If doctors can’t finish updating the EHR during a patient visit, they have to get it done at some other point during the day, which includes evenings and weekends. Eventually, doctors are significantly impacted by the weight of these demands. A recent study showed that the 42 percent burnout rate for physicians is directly related to increased hours at work. In response, many burned-out doctors leave the profession or drastically cut back on the number of patients they see, which reduces access and increases the cost of care for everybody.


A Problem in Need of a Solution

Scribe-X is transforming medical practices across the country with a model that pairs physicians with a highly-trained medical scribe. Medical scribes are brought into the visit remotely over a secure internet connection and document the details in the EHR. Most medical scribes complete a patient’s chart by the end of their appointment, and at the end of each day, the provider only needs to review the charts for accuracy. By providing additional documentation support, Scribe-X frees doctors from the clerical tasks that take up so much of their time and energy, enabling them to maximize their time with patients and deliver exceptional care.  

Scribe-X is led by CEO Warren Johnson, a thought leader with extensive experience and background in nursing and education who formed the company because he saw a problem in desperate need of a solution. “The doctors we work with are in primary care and are employed by non-profits,” Johnson says. “And they work very, very long hours. We take the charting burdens off their plate, which gives them back their life with their families and helps them be very effective in caring for patients.”


The Scribe-X Team Makes the Difference

The Scribe-X model lends itself to a higher patient care standard than other medical scribe services because of its unmatched staffing expertise, careful candidate selection, and exceptional training of medical scribe team members. Rather than training offshore candidates who may or may not be interested and emotionally invested in the profession, Scribe-X recruits team members who are planning to apply to medical school or other post-graduate healthcare training. The first-hand experience they gain as medical scribes gives them a leg-up on other applicants because they have certifiable clinical hours coupled with industry mentoring from experienced doctors. 

“When you have people who really understand patient care, or have committed their lives to patient care, and they are hiring people to deliver services in a patient care environment, you get a different quality of delivery model,” Johnson says.


The People Always Come First

What began as a West Coast-based operation has gone national in the past year. Scribe-X now serves 23 states and has no plans to slow down anytime soon, especially when its model provides essential, real-time documentation services for doctors, valuable training for future physicians, and higher quality care for patients. Because for Scribe-X, the people always come first.

“I have worked side-by-side with doctors for many years, and I have seen how hard they work, how much responsibility they have,” Johnson says. “People don’t always see the stress they’re under to try to be superhuman every day, not just in care delivery but everything that goes around it. So, we are here to help them with as many of those responsibilities as possible.”

To learn more about how Scribe-X is helping to improve healthcare across the country, please visit www.scribe-x.com.

Contact Information:
Name: Warren Johnson
Phone: 503-914-5857
Email: info@scribe-x.com


