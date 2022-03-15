Over 1,000 Russian individuals and entities hit with UK sanctions

David Bond
4 min read
(TASS via Getty Images)
(TASS via Getty Images)

More than 1,000 individuals and other entities have been hit with sanctions by the UK over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, No10 said on Tuesday.

As the Russian president’s brutal invasion of Ukraine entered its 20th day, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the UK would halt the sale of luxury cars, high-end fashion and expensive works of art as well as imposing a 35 percentage-point tariff hike on £900 million-worth of imported Russian goods, including vodka.

The move came as Brussels unveiled a new package of sanctions and trade restrictions which will have an even bigger impact on Moscow because the EU does more business with Russia.

“We want to cause maximum harm to Putin’s war machine while minimising the impact on UK businesses as G7 leaders unite to unleash a fresh wave of economic sanctions on Moscow,” the UK said in a statement this morning.

Mr Sunak added: “These new measures will further tighten the growing economic pressure on Russia and ensure the UK acts in line with sanctions imposed by our allies.”

The announcement came just hours before Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was expected to set out the latest list of sanctions targets to be hit by freezes on their UK assets and travel bans. The move, aimed at ratcheting up the pressure on the Russian economy which has already been crippled by the steps taken by Western governments, comes after a new law to tackle dirty money in the UK was passed by MPs late on Monday night.

The Economic Crime Act will establish a new register of overseas entities requiring foreign owners of property in Britain to declare who is behind anonymous shell companies.

The legislation also makes it easier for Britain to match sanctions imposed by the United States, EU and other allies such as Australia.

Although the UK has increased the number of sanctions against individuals and entities with links to the Kremlin, Ms Truss has admitted that Britain has been slower than the EU and US to target oligarchs because the legal bar for taking action was set higher than other Western allies.

Last week Britain announced it had sanctioned the Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich along with six other wealthy Russian oligarchs accused of close links to Mr Putin.

That took the total number of oligarchs sanctioned by the UK to 18 — a big jump but still fewer than those targeted by Washington and Brussels. On Tuesday, it was reported that Mr Abramovich had arrived in Moscow after apparently being seen at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv on Monday. According to data from online flight tracking app Flightradar24, a jet linked to the billionaire landed in the Russian capital after a brief stop in Istanbul.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Following a meeting of EU ambassadors last night, the European Commission confirmed this morning that it was introducing further sweeping economic measures to hit Mr Putin’s regime.

They included:

  • A full prohibition of any transactions with certain Russian state-owned enterprises across different sectors — the Kremlin’s military-industrial complex.

  • An EU import ban on those steel products currently under EU safeguard measures, amounting to around €3.3 billion in lost export revenue for Russia.

  • A far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector, with limited exceptions for civil nuclear energy and the transport of certain energy products back to the EU.

  • An EU export ban on luxury goods like cars and jewellery to “directly hit Russian elites”.

  • An expansion to the list of sanctioned people and entities to include more oligarchs and business elites linked to the Kremlin, as well as companies active in military and defence areas.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: “This will further cripple Putin’s ability to finance this unjustified war. The EU and its partners will keep up the pressure on the Kremlin until it stops the invasion of Ukraine.”

In addition to the move against seven more oligarchs last week, Britain also imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 386 members of the Duma for recognising the Russian-backed breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The UK said that its new trade restrictions would deny Russia access to so-called “Most Favoured Nation” tariff treatment for key imports. In addition Britain will apply additional tariffs to restrict Russian exports to the UK.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with our international partners in our determination to punish Putin for his barbaric actions in Ukraine, and we will continue our work to starve his regime of the funds that enable him to carry them out.

“The World Trade Organisation is founded on respect for the rule of law, which Putin has shown he holds in contempt. By depriving his government of key benefits of WTO membership, we are denying him further resources for his invasion.” Mr Sunak added: “Our new tariffs will further isolate the Russian economy from global trade, ensuring it does not benefit from the rules-based international system it does not respect.”

