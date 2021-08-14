Screenwriter Praises Colin Kaepernick's Newfound Talent: He 'Caught The Acting Bug'

Screenwriter Michael Starrbury thinks Colin Kaepernick can now add acting to his list of talents.

The activist and former NFL quarterback narrates an upcoming limited Netflix series he created with Ava DuVernay titled “Colin in Black & White.” The six-episode series about Kaepernick’s life was written by Starburry, who also serves as executive producer alongside Kaepernick and DuVernay.

While talking about the upcoming project, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on Oct. 29, Starrbury remarked on Twitter on Thursday that Kaepernick was “cool, calm and collected” in the series.

“He has acting chops and maybe he even caught the acting bug!” he wrote. “We need to find a Marvel Superhero for Colin to play!”

Wait until you see how cool, calm and collected @Kaepernick7 is in his own show. He has acting chops and maybe he even caught the acting bug!



We need to find a Marvel Superhero for Colin to play! https://t.co/u0wZYogq92 — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) August 12, 2021

The activist appeared to co-sign the idea of playing a Marvel superhero — with a small caveat.

“If you write it I’m in!” Kaepernick responded.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared still images from the series on Twitter on Thursday. “Colin in Black & White” gives a look at Kaepernick’s life as a “Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity,” according to a description for the series.

“Vampires vs. The Bronx” actor Jaden Michael portrays the young Kaepernick in the series.

DuVernay told The Hollywood Reporter in July that working on “Colin in Black & White” with Kaepernick was a “deeply collaborative process.”

“We’re working with a nonlinear format. You’ll see it as not just a straight story, there’s nonlinearity and genre-hopping within the piece,” she said. “All of those conversations and the experimentation were something that we did together.”

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...